Christmas aid for Gaza’s children

CHILDREN in war-torn Gaza will be one of the beneficiaries of the combined woodworking skills of an O’Briensbridge duo.

A wooden version of Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer will present a Christmas gift for local and international charities this Christmas.

Former O’Briensbridge community group chairman, Jack Byrnes is busy making hand made wooden Christmas reindeer for charity from his workshop at the rear of his home with the help of Mark Ryan. Over the last four years, €6,470 has been raised and donated to different charitable causes.

