Parents Organise Bingo Fundraiser For St Anne’s Special School

A member of a parents’ association has praised the role an Ennis special education school has played helping her son “flourish” over the last decade.

Cathal Lyons (14) has attended St Anne’s School for the past ten years. His mother, Laura McHugh told the Clare Champion the St Anne’s school community has helped Cathal “flourish”, giving him so many opportunities over the years, such as music therapy, arts and crafts, cookery, and peace proms.

“Cathal requires a teacher and special needs assistance support to help him participate and grow his confidence.

“His parents are delighted to support the school in getting additional therapeutic support and equipment for the children,” she said.

The St Anne’s School community supports children with mild general learning disabilities.

Ms McHugh is part of a sub-committee of the Parents’ Association, which is chaired by Evelyn Sorohan-Daly, which has organised a fundraising bingo in association with the school this Sunday, March 2nd in Woodstock Hotel, Ennis at 7pm. Doors open at 6pm. Prize money is €1,500 and spot prizes will also be on offer on the night.

The Parent’s Association for St Anne’s school supports the school with fundraising for vital play and sensory equipment.

Set up in 2023, all parents are invited to be members of the Parents’ Association. It is expected that the proceeds from the bingo night will be used to purchase new equipment for the school extension, which has proved to be a big addition to both staff and children since it opened last summer.

All support for the bingo fundraiser would be appreciated.

Dan Danaher