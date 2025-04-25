Clare Champion Print Subscription
Historic debut for Aoife

Aoife Corey (centre) from her Ennis Ladies days with Chisom Ugweru and Alana Mc Inerney. Photograph by John Kelly
Clare eyes will be focussed on Scotland this weekend as Ennis native, Aoife Corey, makes her international debut for Ireland in the six nations.

Aoife, who began her rugby career with Ennis Ladies RFC and now plays for UL Bohemian and Munster will start at full back against the Scots.

The team, which is having a positive campaign so far, will be captained by Kilmihil’s Edel McMahon who starts at openside flanker.

The full team is:

15. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(3)
13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(22)
12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(28)
11. Amee-Leigh Costigan Railway Union RFC/Munster)(17)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(23)
9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(21)
1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(14)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(34)
3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(45)
4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(6)
5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(14)
6. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(36)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(33)(captain)
8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(31)

Deputy Editor | 065 686 4148 | andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

