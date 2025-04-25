Historic debut for Aoife

Clare eyes will be focussed on Scotland this weekend as Ennis native, Aoife Corey, makes her international debut for Ireland in the six nations.

Aoife, who began her rugby career with Ennis Ladies RFC and now plays for UL Bohemian and Munster will start at full back against the Scots.

The team, which is having a positive campaign so far, will be captained by Kilmihil’s Edel McMahon who starts at openside flanker.

The full team is:

15. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)(3)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(22)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(28)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan Railway Union RFC/Munster)(17)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(23)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(21)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(14)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(34)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(45)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(6)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(14)

6. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(36)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(33)(captain)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(31)