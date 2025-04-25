A drive for success at Killanena

New community facilities are proving to be the perfect match for all age groups thanks to an ambitious development plan implemented by a GAA club in the heart of North East Clare.

In the region of €200,000 will be spent on providing impressive club and community facilities as part of Phase One of Killanena GAA Club’s drive to transform facilities in its club grounds.

Funds totalling €394,361 have been secured to part-finance development work, which has been completed and is earmarked for the coming years.

