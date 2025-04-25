Clare filmmaker turns her lens on Kerry this Sunday

A new documentary series by Clare filmmaker, Katrina Costello, will be screen on RTÉ this weekend.

The two part series, which is entitled ‘Kerry: Tides of Time’ is a rich narrative of Kerry’s natural history, geology and human story.

It tells the multi-dimensional story of the Kerry landscape, from its earliest origins, deep in the geological past, right up to the present day.

The story is told by those who know this county intimately. The biologists, historians, ecologists and archaeologists who spend their lives profoundly connected to this landscape provide personal, revelatory, and often emotional insight that drives the narrative.

The backdrop against which these films are set includes some of Irelands most iconic landmarks from the Skellig Islands to Carrauntoohil and the magnificent Killarney National Park.

“Kerry is one of the most breathtaking places in Ireland, with its wild beauty, rich biodiversity, and unique landscapes. It’s fabulous. I love it, the wildness of people and place,” she said.

“With all that natural wealth comes a responsibility to protect it. While there have been some positive steps in conservation, I think there’s much more need for Government and State bodies like Coillte and Bord Na Móna to step up efforts to help nature and ensure damage does not continue and to help preserve and restore natural habitats.

“There is some fantastic work being done by the rangers in the national park, and on an individual basis, by people like Barry O Donoghue Eoghan Daltun, Mary Reynolds, Padraig Fogarty and an endless list of others who have dedicated their lives to nature, there are also exemplar community-led groups, like the various Meitheals, which aim to tackle the problem of invasive rhododendrons and the award winning Maharees Conservation Association, who are building community resilience and using nature-based solutions, to protect the sand dune habitats and HomeTree, a nature restoration charity, based in Clare working to establish and restore resilient habitats, focusing on native temperate rainforests.

“The list of people and organisations that are passionate about nature restoration is endless and these people bring hope for a better future.

“Kerry is one of the most beautiful and stunning landscapes on earth, but it still has some of the problems that we witness throughout Ireland, which threaten the very ecosystems that make Kerry.

“Spruce plantations in bogs, which destroys ecosystems and releases carbon; overgrazing not only by farmers sheep, but also by wild red deer and a Japanese deer, Sikka, which really shouldn’t be here at all.

“It’s quite remarkable to go into some of the woodlands and see trees ring barked by deer, and the deer going through the woodlands, like hoovers, eating any possible future saplings as soon as they stick their heads above ground, that basically prevents any young tree from growing.

“I believe more urgent action is needed to restore and protect our bogs, and woodlands so that future generations can experience this place the way we do today. It’s not just about conservation; it’s about preserving Kerry’s identity.

The first episode, which will be screened on RTÉ One on Sunday, April 27, starts on an isolated stretch of rocky shoreline that reveals the evidence of the very first vertebrate life on earth and progressing to tell the fascinating, and often unexpected, story of human culture in the county.

It is a story of constant struggle between our ancestors who sought to make a living among the woods, mountains and valleys, and the landscape itself.

The second episode, which will be screened on May 4, is the story of a single, magical year as the seasons play out through and across the county’s varied habitats. Looking in detail at the lives of some of the area’s most charismatic and fascinating wild inhabitants. Beautifully and sensitively filmed it is an immersive and compelling record of the natural history of Kerry.

Katrina Costello is an multi-award winning filmmaker renowned for her immersive documentaries that celebrate the intricate relationship between people and the natural world.

Founder of Silver Branch Films, Katrina’s approach to filmmaking is deeply personal and rooted in a profound respect for cultural and environmental integrity.

Her work is known for its soul, patient, intimate, and quietly powerful, revealing the deep rhythms of the landscape, the people and the natural world.

Her documentary style seen in her acclaimed Burren films establishes her as a filmmaker who not only captures nature, but also explores the deep cultural stories intertwined with it, examining how we have shaped the landscape and how it has shaped us.

Episode one will be aired this Sunday, April 27, at 6.30pm on RTÉ 1 television.

A preview of the programme can be viewed here.