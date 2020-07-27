A BACKLOG in elective medical procedures caused by Covid-19 restrictions means that Ennis General Hospital must be upgraded and have …Read More »
Busy Weekend Of Clare Camogie Action
Senior Championship Shannon Camogie: Newmarket on Fergus 1-18 St Josephs 0-8 The 2020 Senior Camogie Championship for Newmarket on Fergus …Read More »
Ballyea Edge Tight Contest With Crusheen In Clare SHC
Feakle Begin with a Bang
Cratloe Open 2020 Clare SHC Campaign With Victory Over Kilmaley
Trees to be removed over traffic concerns at Killaloe estate
THERE is relief for residents of a South East Clare residential estate following a successful appeal to remove trees which …Read More »
Coillte defend track record on East Clare wind farm consultation
Quin woman secures cover for break-through treatment after public campaign
Historic Tuamgraney lime kiln set for face-lift
Three New Cases Of Covid-19 Diagnosed In Clare
Proposals for expanded services at Tier 2 hospitals, including Ennis General
McMahon calls for greater clarity on cost of energy-saving measures
Time to end one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-McNamara
Clean-up appeal amid Covid fears from illegal Ennis encampment
O’Callaghan’s Mills Hold Off Dogged Broadford Challenge In Clare SHC Opener
Hendrick to cycle for bone marrow charity
THE experience of seeing his brother-in-law endure the traumatic process of a bone marrow transplant has inspired Hendrik Ketelaar to …Read More »
Scariff community charity shop honours memory of its late founder
Bamboo set to take the hurling world by storm
European cycling route expands into Clare
No Tickets Needed as Religious Services Resume in Clare
Nissan reinvent the Juke
When the Nissan Juke arrived on the scene in 2010, it looked like it came from another planet. Based on …Read More »
Half century for James Hehir
Cracking Christmas in the Cotswolds
Audi’s A4 diesel flagship is a cracker
Audi’s shock SUV
The show goes on for musical society
IN true show-biz style the future of Ennis Musical Society has been secured with a fantastic response to a GoFundMe …Read More »
Éilís binding the stories of people’s lives
Clare library services reopen to the public
Clare Community Hospitals Benefit from Niall Horan Donation
New Artistic Director announced for Ennis Book Club Festival
