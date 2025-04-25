Echoes of Kilfenora’s musical past

A new musical-history project, which explores the rich tradition of house dances in the Kilfenora area, will be launched this Friday evening in the Kilfenora Hall.

The project, which is entitled Sounds of Kilfenora, is the brainchild of Aoife Kelly, whose ancestral family home was a venue for many of these house dances in the 1950s and 1960s.

Aoife has spent the last number of months collecting images, recordings and information about these local house dances – which were once the main form of entertainment in North Clare, but have not taken place for decades.

She has gathered all of her information into a specially made website, but elements of this website will be on public display this weekend as part of the Kilfenora Traditional Music Festival.

