Gardaí launch investigation into criminal damage incident at Trump Doonbeg

Gardaí in Clare have launched an investigation into an incident of criminal damage which occurred at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel at Doonbeg on Wednesday night.

The incident is believed to have involved the digging up of two of the property’s greens, and planting of Palestinian flags, happening the same day as An Taoiseach Micheál Martin met US President Donald Trump in the White House as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC.

MD of Trump Doonbeg, Joe Russell speaking this morning said the damage had been quickly cleared up. The incident occurred as the tourist season resumes this St Patrick’s weekend. The Doonbeg resort had opened weekends only during the winter season but from late March, it re-opens fully for the summer season.

Doonbeg councillor, Rita Mc Inerney (FF) condemned the incident, saying, ”vandalism of any type on private property has to be condemned – it is an unlawful act, and it is not helpful to anyone.”

She added people had the right to protest but it should be done in the public sphere, or at a political level saying vandalism is an illegal act and shouldn’t be condoned. She also said the Palestine issue was a very “emotive” issue which Ireland had been very vocal on.

Ms Mc Inerney was earlier namechecked by the Taoiseach at a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, when he mentioned she had texted him before his visit to the US asking to pass on hers and Doonbeg’s gratitude to the President and his family for their investment in the region.