Battle to retain firefighters

STRONG opposition to any reduction in the number of firefighters at Shannon was voiced at the April meeting of Clare County Council.

Councillor Pat O’Gorman (FF)said that the current protocol is for 15 firefighters to be based in Shannon and he said this needs to continue.

“This is very important for Shannon. In 2024 there were 235 call outs received at Shannon Fire Station,” he said.

“Shannon is kind of unique in that there is a fuel farm at the Estuary, we have chemical plants, 10,000 people living in Shannon and 10,000 people working there.”

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE