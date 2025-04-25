McInerney leaves his Mark on Tipp

His father Francis may have captained the last Clare team to beat Kerry in a Munster Senior Football Final in 1992 but not even that great side contested three finals in a row, something which Mark McInerney and the current crop accomplished on Saturday following a merited six point triumph over Tipperary in Cusack Park.

Beating every team in Munster aside from Kerry over the past three seasons and under three different managers to boot, it’s the first time in 108 years that the Banner county will feature in three consecutive Munster Senior deciders.

They did so thanks in the main to 2-5 from McInerney (the younger one that is!) in what was arguably his greatest display in a Clare senior jersey.

“We’re delighted to get through. It was a good performance, even if we did tail off a bit at the end there. We did let it slip a small bit but overall we’re really happy as the goal was tov get to another Munster Final and also be in the Sam Maguire race so overall we’re thrilled.”

His goals were pivotal to getting over the line as the first sparked a 1-5 rally while the second inspired a 1-6 push that lifted Clare eleven points clear of their neighbours.

“We were in control for most of the game. I felt that we were always able to push on too as we got a great start to the second half to pull away. Now we let them have their moments and even got lucky with their penalty miss so we know that we’ve loads to work on but couldn’t be happier with the result.

And the goals?

“I was just lucky tov be on the end of them really. The first one kind of broke from a kick-out and Eoin Cleary had great vision to put me in and I just put my head down for goal while the second I knew that Manus [Doherty] would be looking to offload so was delighted to see it end up in the net.”

How big a result is this for Clare?

“We’ve got to take the small wins, its a good achievement and hopefully we can push on from this. It’s our aim every year to get to a Munster Final and it’s a big boost for Clare football so we’ll be looking to have a real crack at the final in two weeks time and see where that brings us for the All-Ireland series.”.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.