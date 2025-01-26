Cats’ injury-time brace bruises Banner

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 1

Kilkenny 0-23 Clare 0-21

Clare’s eight match unbeaten National League record was finally shattered at the death when injury-time points for Eoin Cody and Luke Hogan snatched a dramatic opening victory for Kilkenny in Cusack Park. Ennis, writes Eoin Brennan.

In a record stretching back to 2023, Clare held their Indian sign over the Cats with two victories in last year’s successive campaign including the final and for long periods Brian Lohan’s side looked to remain on track to maintain that enviable run.

However, while a draw would arguably have been the fairest result as the sides were level for the seventh time by the end of normal time, Derek Lyng’s side hadn’t read the script and duly exacted full revenge for a decade long league famine against the Banner.

Only lining out with five of last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Final starters in contrast to nine for the Cats, subsequent injuries to captain David McInerney just before half-time and Conor Leen in the final quarter meant that the home rearguard possessed no starter from last July’s All-Ireland decider.

Darragh Lohan, Cian Galvin and debutante Jack O’Neill fought valiantly against a more experienced Kilkenny attack that included Martin Keoghan, Cian Kenny, Paddy Deegan, Billy Ryan and Eoin Cody but the war-weary hosts simply couldn’t hold out in an agonising finale.

That said, the Banner hit the ground sprinting with the conditions at their backs, with David Reidy pulling the strings with a five point haul while Davie Conroy also raided for an early brace as Clare soared 0-9 to 0-2 clear by the end of the opening quarter.

Indeed, the home side did register their first wide until the 37th minute whereas in that time, Kilkenny struggled particularly from placed balls to hone their radar.

Billy Drennan did settle while wing-backs Mikey Carey and Fiona Mackessy were inspirational leaders from wing-back, with the former actually scoring three first half points from play to lessen the damage to just two by the break at 0-12 to 0-10.

Maintaining that momentum, a now wind-assisted Kilkenny regained full parity inside two minutes of the new half through best player Martin Keoghan. Crucially however, a new-look Clare dug deep and refused to allow the visitors to get ahead in a tense third quarter as David Reidy, Shane Meehan and Davie Conroy all inched the champions back in front by the turn for home.

It took until the 56th minute for Drennan to edge Kilkenny into the ascendency for the first time and even then a gritty Clare were not about to give up without an almighty battle as four unanswered points through lively substitute Keith Smyth (2), Cian Galvin and Sean Rynne ensured a 0-20 to 0-18 advantage by the 65th minute.

Kilkenny somehow found an extra gear though, with Keoghan’s late brace equalising while after impressive replacement Paddy Donnellan scored his second point for a battling Banner to level matters for the seventh and final time, Eoin Cody’s superb score from the right corner was copperfastened by an insurance point for substitute Luke Hogan after being set up by man-of-the-match Keoghan.

Clare have a fortnight to circle the wagons ahead of a first ever derby with Galway under lights on Saturday week whereas the Cats will play the Tribesmen first next Sunday when welcoming Micheál Donoghue’s side to Nowlan Park (1.45pm).

Kilkenny: Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); Shane Murphy (Glenmore), Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels); Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Fionan Mackessy (O’Loughlin Gaels); Peter McDonald (Thomastown), Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels); Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels); Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan), Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Billy Drennan (Galmoy)

Subs: Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan) for Molloy (43), Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels) for Kenny (51), Luke Connellan (Thomastown( for Ryan (59), Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown) for Mackessy (64, inj)

Scorers: Billy Drennan (0-7, 6f, 1’65), Martin Keoghan (0-5); Mikey Carey (0-3); Peter McDonald, Eoin Cody (0-2 each); Cian Kenny, Geared Dunne, Luke Connellan, Luke Hogan (0-1 each)

Clare; Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle); Ian Mcnamara (Killanena), Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones), Conor Leen (Corofin); Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), David McInerney (Tulla) (Captain), Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin); Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Sean Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), Davie Conroy (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), Patrick Crotty (Scariff); Shane Meehan (Banner), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones), David Reidy (Éire Óg)

Subs: Ross Hayes (Crusheen) for McInerney (35+2, inj), Paddy Donnellan (Broadford) for Taylor (43), Keith Smyth (Killanena) for Shanagher (50), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) for Crotty (55), John Conneally (Clooney-Quin) for Leen (61, inj)

Scorers: David Reidy (0-8, 7f); Davie Conroy (0-3); Shane Meehan, Paddy Donnellan, Keith Smyth, Sean Rynne, (0-2 each), Aron Shanagher, Cian Galvin (0-1 each)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)