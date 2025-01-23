‘Your health is your wealth’ Financial planning after a stroke or heart attack

Suffering a stroke or heart attack is a life-altering event, and while your health is the top priority, it’s essential not to overlook the financial implications. In Ireland, the cost of medical care, loss of income, and lifestyle adjustments can create significant financial strain. This article explores the key financial considerations and steps to help navigate these challenges effectively.

Understanding Your Medical Costs

The first financial hurdle many face is the cost of medical care. While Ireland’s public healthcare system, the Health Service Executive (HSE), provides substantial support, it’s not without limitations. Many treatments and rehabilitation services come with out-of-pocket expenses.

1. Hospital Stays: Under the HSE, in-patient public hospital charges are capped at €80 per day, up to a maximum of €800 annually. However, private hospital stays or semi-private rooms can be considerably more expensive.

2. Rehabilitation and Therapies: Post-stroke or heart attack recovery often requires physiotherapy, occupational therapy, or speech therapy. Public waiting lists can be long, prompting many to opt for private services, which can cost €50-€80 per session. The National Rehabilitation Hospital (NRH) in Dun Laoghaire is a key resource for rehabilitation services in Ireland. Around 65% of stroke survivors require physiotherapy or long-term rehabilitation.

3. Medication Costs: Under the Drugs Payment Scheme, households are capped at €80 per month for approved medications, but not all prescriptions may be covered. You can check the list of covered medications on the HSE website.

Reviewing Your Insurance Policies

Your existing insurance policies can be a lifeline in these situations, but understanding the details is crucial:

1. Health Insurance: Review your health insurance policy to determine what costs are covered. Check for benefits like cardiac rehabilitation or consultations with specialists. Providers like VHI, Laya Healthcare, and Irish Life Health often have specific packages for cardiac and stroke care.

2. Critical Illness Cover: If you have critical illness insurance, you may be entitled to a lump sum payment after a stroke or heart attack diagnosis. Ensure you’ve filed the necessary claims. Many Irish insurers, including Aviva and Zurich, offer this type of coverage. Your Financial Broker will be able to help.

3. Income Protection Insurance: If you’re unable to work, this insurance can replace a portion of your income. Confirm your policy terms, including waiting periods and coverage limits. Your Financial Broker will be able to help.

Exploring State Supports

Ireland offers several state supports for individuals facing long-term health challenges:

1. Illness Benefit: If you’ve paid sufficient PRSI contributions, you may be eligible for Illness Benefit during your recovery.

2. Disability Allowance: For longer-term disabilities, this means-tested payment provides financial support of up to €220 per week (subject to changes in budgetary announcements).

3. Medical Card or GP Visit Card: Depending on your income, you might qualify for a medical card, granting free access to public health services, or a GP visit card, covering doctor consultations. The threshold for eligibility can be found on the HSE website. In 2022, over 1.6 million people in Ireland held a medical card.

4. Carer’s Allowance: If a family member or friend is providing care, they may qualify for a means-tested Carer’s Allowance.

Adapting to Lifestyle Changes

A stroke or heart attack often necessitates lifestyle changes that impact your finances:

1. Home Modifications: Mobility aids, stairlifts, or bathroom modifications can cost thousands of euros. The Housing Adaptation Grant for People with a Disability can help cover some expenses.

2. Diet and Exercise: Maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle often requires dietary changes and regular exercise. While the cost of healthier food and gym memberships can add up, community-based fitness programmes like Sláintecare Healthy Communities may offer affordable alternatives.

3. Transport Needs: If driving is no longer an option, you may need to rely on taxis or public transport. The Free Travel Scheme, available to those aged 66 and over or on Disability Allowance, can alleviate some of these costs.

Managing Income and Savings

A sudden health crisis can disrupt your income and deplete savings. Here’s how to manage:

1. Budget Adjustments: Create a revised budget accounting for reduced income and increased medical expenses. Tools like the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) budget planner can help.

2. Accessing Pensions: If you’re nearing retirement age, you may need to access your pension earlier. Consult a financial advisor to understand the implications.

3. Savings and Emergency Funds: Tap into savings cautiously, prioritising medical and essential living expenses. Consider opening a credit union account if you need affordable loans for urgent costs.

Seeking Professional Advice

Navigating these financial challenges can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone:

1. Financial Advisors: A certified financial planner can help restructure your finances and explore investment or savings options.

2. Medical Social Workers: Available through hospitals, they can guide you through state supports and grants.

3. Charitable Organisations: Groups like the Irish Heart Foundation offer resources, support groups, and advice for those recovering from a stroke or heart attack. Approximately 10,000 people in Ireland experience a stroke annually, and around 5,000 suffer a heart attack each year, highlighting the importance of these resources.

Planning Ahead

If your experience has highlighted gaps in your financial preparedness, use this opportunity to strengthen your future planning:

1. Update Your Insurance: Ensure your policies provide adequate cover for potential health crises.

2. Create an Emergency Fund: Aim to save 3-6 months’ worth of living expenses to cushion against unforeseen events.

3. Draft a Will and Enduring Power of Attorney: Protect your assets and ensure your wishes are respected if you become unable to make decisions. Seek advice from organisations like the Irish Hospice Foundation to ensure your documents are in order.

A stroke or heart attack can bring emotional, physical, and financial challenges, but with the right planning and support, it’s possible to navigate this difficult time. By understanding your options, leveraging available supports, and seeking professional advice, you can minimise financial stress and focus on recovery. Remember, preparation today can make all the difference for tomorrow. (Citizen Information website has good information.)

Talk to us at Carey Corbett Financial Solutions for an expert, discrete advice. Tel: 065 689 3540