Attempt to ‘intimidate and bully’ Cliffs of Moher farmers

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Frankie Gorman, says attempts are being made to “intimidate and bully the landowners” who own sections of the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail.

A leaked copy of the Tobin Report, details of which were exclusively published in last week’s Clare Champion, revealed that the preferred future option for managing the popular tourist walk was for Clare County Council to buy out all 36 landowners.

The report also stated the use of compulsory purchase was an option available to Clare County Council.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IFA called on Clare County Council to withdraw the option of using CPOs to secure the land.

Clare County Council yesterday broke its silence on the details of the leaked report, saying that the use of CPOs was “never the preferred option” of the council.

“As the Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk Management Plan or the so-called Tobin Report, is still a draft and not signed off by the relevant partners, Clare County Council cannot comment on the report at this stage,” said a spokesperson from Clare County Council.

“The local authority does acknowledge however the upset to landowners following the leaked report of the initial draft, with much of the attention from the leaked report focusing on the possible use of CPO.

“This is never the preferred option of Clare County Council who remain committed to continue working with local landowners in the area to ensure a walk can ultimately exist from Doolin to Hags Head.

“Clare County Council looks forward to engaging and discussing future plans for the Cliffs of Moher Walk with all interested parties following the publication of the final report.”

These comments come after IFA President Francie Gorman has strongly rejected some of the proposals put forward in the Tobin Report.

“Farmers are reading reports which state that Clare County Council has been advised to buy-out all 36 landowners who currently own sections of the Cliffs of Moher trail, using Compulsory Purchase Orders if necessary,” he said.

“This is nothing short of an attempt to intimidate and bully the landowners and will be resisted outright. Many years ago landowners on the Cliffs of Moher agreed to allow a permissive walk through their lands and they are now being threatened with a CPO.”

Former Clare IFA Chair Tom Lane, who has been leading negotiations on behalf of some of the 36 landowners, called on Clare County Council to immediately withdraw the CPO option.

“Instead, they should engage constructively with the farmers and the IFA so an appropriate and effective arrangement can be agreed on the Cliffs of Moher coastal walk which reflects the scale of up to 1.5 million tourists and estimated revenue of €19 million annually,” he said.

He said the threat of CPOs has sent shock waves to landowners all over the country who have facilitated walkways in their local communities and benefited tourism.

“On the Cliffs of Moher, as a direct consequence of facilitating the walkway and making it a success through permissive access, landowners are facing the threat of a CPO. This is wrong and a complete abuse of power,” he said.