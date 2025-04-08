Garda appeal following spate of Clare burglaries

GARDAÍ have made an appeal for information as part of investigations into a spate of burglaries in Clare and Limerick.

Details of the crimes which took place last January were outlined during an episode of RTÉ’s Crimecall, where anyone who may be able to help with the investigation was asked to contact gardaí.

On Wednesday January 22 a suspect black Audi A6 Estate with a partial registration 08-D, reversed up a driveway of a house on the outskirts of Limerick City.

One of the occupants opened the back door of the car. He then closed the door and the car drove off.

In the early hours of the following morning, Thursday, January 23 at approximately 2.20am, the black Audi S6 Estate, arrived at Ennistymon.

The car pulled up alongside a local phone shop and four men exited the vehicle and approached the shop.

The owner of the business appeared inside the shop and the men then proceeded to break a window before returning to the car driving off and leaving the scene in the direction of Ennis.

Approximately 20 minutes later the same car pulled up outside a service station on the Lahinch Road in Ennis.

One of the suspects used what appeared to be an adapted implement to open the doors of the shop and another suspect carried a sledgehammer.

The suspects went behind the till – a quantity vapes, cigarettes and a sum of cash were taken.

The same vehicle then travelled to Newmarket-on-Fergus. Four suspects gained access to the premises by using a sledgehammer to break through the front window.

Two of the suspects grabbed a large quantity of vapes. One of the men made a failed attempt to force open an internal door. After approximately four minutes, the suspects left the scene in the direction of the M18.

At approximately 3.30am, the suspect vehicle arrived at the Castletroy area, a suburb of Limerick City.

The men used the sledgehammer to gain entry through the glass door of a Tech store.

They removed electronic devices, including Ipads, watches and phones and place them into bags.

They spent approximately five minutes going back and forth with the bags to the car before leaving the area in the direction of Castleconell via Daly’s Cross.

A number of the items that were taken during the course of this incident were later recovered close to Daly’s Cross at the Limerick / Tipperary border.

All four suspects were wearing dark clothing and were fully covered up.

Anyone with information that might be relevant should contact their local garda station or alternatively, Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60.