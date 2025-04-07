‘Flagship’ Penneys store back on track

A PLANNING application for the development of a three-storey Penneys store in Ennis has had to be re-submitted as the original was deemed invalid due a paperwork error.

The initial application did not include a Natura Impact Statement among the documents submitted to the planning authority, prompting Clare County Council to contact Primark Ltd, operators of the popular Penneys retail brand.

A new application was quickly lodged, with the required NIS, and the planning process is back on track for the construction of what has been described as a “flagship” development on a site in Harmony Row, Bank Place and Bindon Street. The site of the proposed development is currently a vacant infill site on the western side of the River Fergus opposite the Abbey Street carpark.

According to a design statement compiled by Cox Power Architects and lodged with the initial application for planning permission, “The site represents a gap in the fabric of the townscape and a new opportunity to make street frontage on an important civic site.”

The site is zoned mixed use, is designated as an Opportunity Site OP9 in the Clare Development Plan -2023 -2029 and the Ennis District Municipal Plan 2023.

“This site presents a major opportunity to provide a flagship waterfront development of outstanding design and quality to diversify and strengthen the mix of activities in the town centre. The site is located in the heart of the town with excellent links to the prime shopping zone,” the design statement outlines.

The plans involve the demolition of an existing derelict house structure and walls within the site and the construction of a new three-storey (over basement) retail store with a total gross floor area of circa 3,550 sqm. including ancillary uses comprising staff area, stockroom, plant rooms and other ancillary areas.

A separate sub-station building with loading dock, delivery yard and new heavy goods vehicular entrance is planned for off Harmony Row.

The planning application seeks permission for alterations and re-arrangement to the existing car park area serving the Bank of Ireland (Protected Structure) off Bindon Street / Bindon Lane. And the construction of a new public riverside pedestrian walkway from Bank Place to the existing pedestrian bridge over the river Fergus, connecting to the existing pedestrian path from Harmony Row including changes to the walkway of the existing pedestrian bridge and the bridge stone wall at Bank Place.

2,377sqm of the development is planned for retail space, which if given the go ahead will be located on the first and ground floors. While staff, storage, and ancillary spaces are proposed to be located on the second floor.

“The concept proposes a sustainable landmark waterfront building oriented towards the river and Town Centre which creates a new civic realm and pedestrian link along the river between Bank Place and Harmony Row,” the design statement outlines.

Meanwhile a Retail Impact Assessment carried out by MKO Planning and Environmental Consultants on behalf of the developers predicts a turnover of €14.2 million per year.

“The site is in the heart of the town with excellent links to the prime shopping zones. The area currently has a good mix of uses with residential, commercial, civic and community facilities including a number of smaller retail stores and coffee shops,” it says.

The assessment states the proposed store will “introduce the essential non-bulky comparison retail floorspace for the area, enhancing the vitality of the town and integrating well with the existing shopping facilities, further improving suitability of the town centre retail accommodation for modern retailers whilst also maintaining the town’s historic character.”

It adds the plans “will not detract from the existing retail services in the area, but in turn, given it waterfront location and greenspace provisions, would add footfall to the town centre.”

And it says the plans have “the potential to act as a catalyst for the local economy, with increased inward investment and a significant level of new employment during both the construction and operational phases of the development”.

When contacted about the plans for Ennis a Primark spokesperson said, “We know how much our customers in Ennis would love a bigger Penneys store and we too would love to make that happen.

“We hope to share more details when we can.”