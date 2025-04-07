Ambulance service to make case for new Kilrush base

The start of construction of a new ambulance base for West Clare at Kilrush could soon be on the cards.

That is according to Clare Fine Gael TD, Joe Cooney, who has said he received confirmation from the National Ambulance Service (NAS) that it will make a capital submission to the HSE by the end of June for the construction of a new ambulance base for West Clare.

Welcoming the news, Deputy Cooney said the existing ambulance base, which is located on the grounds of Kilrush Nursing Home, is not fit for purpose, and that the new facility will enhance the ability of ambulance crews to respond to emergency calls across West Clare.

In response to representations by the Clare TD, the NAS said,

“Kilrush has been identified as a station that requires replacement, and the NAS are working with our HSE Capital & Estates colleagues to develop a proposal for submission and approval to construct a new ambulance base.

“An initial option appraisal has been carried out to identify a suitable site for this development.

“It is intended that a capital submission will be lodged in Q2 2025 seeking approval to proceed to procure a design team to advance the project,” added the NAS.

“The development of a new ambulance base is something that has been long sought after by Kilrush-based NAS staff,” explained Deputy Cooney.

“The existing facilities are not fit for purpose and undermine the ability of ambulance crews to respond to emergency calls.

“My understanding is the existing base cannot take more than one ambulance and is not suitable to base a rapid response vehicle in the area.”

“The delivery of a new ambulance base in Kilrush will also help deliver more effective response times to emergency calls, thereby enhancing the treatment, transportation and handover of patients to the clinical team at the receiving hospital or emergency department.

“While Clare remains without an emergency department, it is critical that the HSE invest in improving its ambulance base infrastructure to ensure that ambulance crews are best equipped to treat patients and speedily transport them to emergency departments in Galway or Limerick.”

Proposals for a new ambulance base in the West Clare town has been spoken about for about 15 years.

In 2022, National Ambulance Deputy Director, William Merriman said a new base in Kilrush had been identified as a priority for the HSE in the Mid-West.

Indeed, at that time, former Clare TD Joe Carey (FG) urged the HSE to proceed with the next phase of the project stressing the long distances from West Clare to University Hospital Limerick, and the influx of tourists in the summer season necessitated the provision for a fit-for-purpose ambulance service.

And in Deputy Cooney’s opinion, clarity is needed around when its construction will start.

“The HSE needs to approve the capital submission that is being made by the NAS so that the project can move to design stage without delay. Furthermore, clarity is required around when construction might feasibly commence as the proposal for a new ambulance base has been spoken about for nearly 15 years.

“Ambulance staff in Kilrush deserve better facilities than those from which they are currently operating out of,” he added.