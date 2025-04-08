Cliffs shuttle service could have ‘transformative’ tourism effect

A new Burren and Cliffs of Moher shuttle service could be “potentially transformative” for the region.

That is according to North Clare Councillor, Joe Garrihy (FG) who has welcomed the initiative, but has called for a clear plan from Clare County Council for the coming tourist season.

Public consultation sessions on the pilot project will take place next week in Kilfenora and Miltown Malbay.

The bus shuttle service called the Burren and Cliffs Explorer will be free and is bookable, and will also give users free entry into the Cliffs of Moher Experience.

The sustainable transport solution will be first rolled out on a pilot basis in North Clare serving tourists and host communities, and is expected to commence May 1 and continue until August 31, with the potential to extend to September.

It is hoped the branded bus service will drive footfall to towns, villages and key attractions in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, and will be used by both tourists and locals.

“It will have real community benefit, and real benefit for small and medium business,” Cllr Garrihy said on Wednesday.

“It will deliberately bring footfall to small and medium business in the towns and villages, as opposed to flying in and out of the hotspots. This is an opportunity to collaborate to ensure the stories of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher are unique and engaging.”

The Lisdoonvarna councillor also encouraged people to log on in advance of a consultation session to indicate their interest, so they will get the opportunity to engage with one of the event organisers.

“We have to engage with it [the consultation] from the community and the small business perspective,” he said.

The blanket route which will be trialled will include Corofin, Carran, Kilfenora, Lisdoonvarna, Doolin, Liscannor, Lahinch, and Miltown Malbay, with both Lisdoonvarna and Miltown designated as hub towns with facilities including free parking. Although Miltown Malbay is not located in the Geopark, it is seen as a gateway to West and North Clare.

Cllr Garrihy while welcoming the initiative, wants a clear plan from Clare County Council for the coming tourist season.

When he spoke at the latest meeting of the West Clare Municipal District (MD), Cllr Garrihy said he warmly welcomes the potentially transformative initiative which is planned to launch this coming summer, and he wishes for its long-term success.

“I call on Clare Tourism, Clare County Council and Failte Ireland to set a clear plan and partnership with host communities and the towns and villages where the shuttle will visit and have bases,” he said in presenting his motion to the meeting.

He stressed that the partnership with host areas should have a broad theme of welcome, and offer the best experience possible for users of the service with each area’s unique selling point and telling a unique story within the Geo Park and Cliffs of Moher experience.

In reply, Siobhán McNulty, Director of Service, Tourism Development said, “Clare County Council working in partnership with the National Parks and Wildlife Service, will deliver a sustainable transport solution on a pilot basis in North Clare serving tourists and host communities, expected to commence May1, 2025 to August 31, with the potential to extend to September…

“An extensive marketing plan is being actively worked on to promote the service, assets of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Experiences, as well as the unique attributes of each of the towns and villages to ensure there is maximum economic benefit.”

The public consultations to inform the service will take place at the Community Centre in Miltown Malbay and at The Burren Visitor Centre in Kilfenora on Monday, April 7, from 5pm to 7pm, and on Tuesday, April 8, from 5pm to 7pm.