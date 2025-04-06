Johnston family expect statutory enquiry after meeting with Minister

A Shannon family who lost their 16 year-old daughter at University Hospital Limerick in December 2022 are expecting her death will be examined by a statutory public inquiry, according to their senior counsel.

On Thursday last, the Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) met with the parents of the late Aoife Johnston – Carol and James and their legal representative Damien Tansey, SC. They also met HSE Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Gloster.

One of the main topics for discussion was the family’s request for a statutory inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Aoife’s death following a series of unanswered questions after a HSE internal review and the so-called Clarke Report.

Mr Tansey said the family felt Minister MacNeill was very well informed on the circumstances leading to Aoife’s death and were satisfied they were listened to.

Following further engagement with both parties over the next month, he hoped that “decisions will be made” and expected that a state inquiry would be held in order to ensure a similar death from sepsis that is treatable through early medical intervention doesn’t happen again.

During the leaders’ debate before the last general election last November, Taoiseach Simon Harris (FG) indicated in his view a statutory inquiry was warranted.

Speaking on Clare FM’s Morning Focus on Friday on the day Aoife would have turned 19, Mr Tansey recalled the last two reports were constrained by their terms of reference, which meant they couldn’t produce a reasonable and informative outcome in terms of the reasons behind the cause of this tragedy.

Justice Clarke stated in his investigation report that he couldn’t even make adverse findings of fact or resolve conflicting accounts of the same event.

Aoife’s parents recalled at 2.30pm on December 18 she was taken away for an x-ray yet there is no record of this x-ray, despite a requisition form.

Justice Clarke stated he expected UHL to contact the Johnston family and resolve this matter. However, Mr Tansey said there is no prospect of this happening.

“This is a tragedy that every family in the country and every set of parents that are rearing children can identify with a situation where they bring their child to the casualty department because of the sudden onset of a serious emergency. It is their worst nightmare, yet it happened in a centre of excellence in the Mid-West.

“Because of the circumstances it caught the attention of the country. The state owes it not only to the Johnston family but to the people of Ireland to set up an inquiry that will produce valid and reasonable findings. The sooner that happens the better.

“The youngest child in every family has a special place in that family. When that child is no more, it is tragic and traumatising. The Johnston family see it as their mission to ensure the state responds appropriately.”

Mr Tansey said the disciplinary proceedings against six HSE individuals could be stayed or delayed until the inquiry is concluded and it may well be the case the disciplinary proceedings are no longer needed.

During the meeting, the Health Minister expressed her sympathies to the Johnston family on the tragic loss of Aoife, and said she was meeting to listen to the family and to understand what was important to them.

In a statement issued to The Clare Champion, a Department of Health spokesperson said the Minister committed to engaging further with Aoife’s family on how best to get answers to the outstanding questions they have.

The Minister suggested she would consult on this, including with Justice Clarke about his experience of conducting his investigation. The Minister and the Johnston family agreed to continue to engage on the issues discussed. Speaking to reporters at UHL recently, Minister Carroll MacNeill said it was important to acknowledge what happened to Ms Johnston in December 2022, describing her death as “unconscionable, unforgivable, completely wrong and avoidable”.

Aoife Johnston (16) died of meningitis at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in December 2022 after a thirteen and a half hour gap between presentation at the Emergency Department.

In April 2023, a verdict of medical misadventure was recorded at Ms Johnston’s inquest held at Limerick Coroner’s Court, where the HSE issued a formal apology to the Johnston family. Five months later, the Frank Clarke Report concluded Ms Johnston’s death was “almost certainly avoidable”.

The Johnston family told RTÉ’s Drivetime that they still do not have answers, accountability or justice for Aoife.

Carol said it is still hard to believe Aoife is gone as they still haven’t grieved for her and every day following her death is a “daze”, with “too many unanswered questions”.

It has emerged James is being treated at UHL after a diagnosis of Stage Four cancer that is “not curable”.

While former Health Minister Stephen Donnelly pointed out a statutory inquiry could take years, Carol Johnston said that “timing to us won’t matter, it’s our child at the end of the day and I’m sure every parent would feel the exact same”.

Now undergoing treatment at the Oncology Department at the same facility where Aoife died, James said he “hates going into that hospital but had no other choice but to go to Limerick” though he praised doctors and staff at the UHL Oncology Department who are “trying to manage” his illness.

James added he refuses to go to the Emergency Department at UHL, describing it as a “warzone still”, referencing the description given by some ED staff members of the overcrowded facility at the inquest into Aoife’s death last April.