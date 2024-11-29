Writers make hay on a Clare day

The work of eight talented aspiring writers and members of the North West Clare Writers’ Circle (NWCWC) is set to be launched in Ennistymon later this week. Aosdána member, poet and author Ciaran O’Driscoll, will be the guest speaker at the event which will be launched by Patrick McCormack.

‘On a Clare Day’ is an anthology of stories, poetry and narratives inspired by the landscape and people of County Clare, and brings narratives from stony places and seaside towns, stories of love and lore, passion and mystery.

The book comprises work from members of the NWCWC fronted by a collection from previously unpublished writers who participated in writing workshops run by the NWCWC.

