Moments after the full time whistle, the Éire Óg clubman, who raided for 1-2 in a powerful display, feels that at the end of the day both teams will probably be happy enough with the draw.

“If I’m being totally honest it’s hard to know what to make of it really. I mean if you offered us a draw when we were the twelve points down we’d have gladly taken it but then to go ahead with time up and not win is a bit of a strange feeling.

“In one way we were lucky to come away with a draw but then we were unlucky in another way not to have won it. When you have a one point lead deep into injury time you know though that any decent team will create one more chance and in fairness to Cork they overturned us when we had that last puck out won and they were cute enough to engineer the equalising free.

“Both teams will probably be happy enough with a point considering it’s the opening round of what is always the most difficult of the round robin series” he added.

Despite the poor start Clare suffered Reidy feels it had nothing to do with league form and was just a combination of Clare playing poorly and Cork playing really well.

“Look it you can throw league form out the window when it comes to it because Munster Championship is Munster championship and there’s never going to be too much between any of the teams involved. It’s so tough and Cork started like an express train and we found it very difficult to stay with them. We just couldn’t secure enough of the ball especially on our own puck out and because of this our forwards were starved of opportunities.”

When asked how the Banner managed to turn it around Reidy feels the Clare supporters were magnificent and played a huge part in the recovery.

“At the break we just said we’d keep chipping away at the deficit and see where it took us. There’s huge experience within the group and we were never going to panic but we did need something to get us going and when we came out at the start of the second half the roar we got was like…

