Sculpture park for Waterpark House?

The possible creation of a sculpture park on the grounds of the historic Waterpark House in Ennis is to be explored by the local authority.

Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) believes this could become a tourist attraction bringing locals and visitors to the area, describing Waterpark House as a “jewel in the centre of our town”.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District the councillor proposed a number of actions to upgrade the area around Waterpark House including exploring the potential of a Sculpture Park.