‘Winning matches breeds confidence’ – Peter Keane

Clare supporters are very familiar with ‘outside the county’ managers being at the helm of the county’s flagship football team. The list is a lengthy one from household names such as the late greats Paidi O’Se and Mick O’Dwyer to Munster Championship winner John Maughan. Indeed the Banner football community have a history of looking to Kerry when managerial appointments are necessary and why wouldn’t they when the Kingdom know what it takes to win with a staggering 85 Munster titles, 21 National Leagues not to mention lifting Sam Maguire on a record holding 38 occassions.

After the departure of Mark Fitzgerald a selection committee went through a lengthy process before appointing another Kerryman in the form of Caherciveen native Peter Keane who will man the line for the first competitive time as Clare boss when facing the Saffron County in Corrigan Park this Sunday.

Speaking to The Clare Champion the man who led his club St.Mary’s to a 2011 All Ireland Junior title is optimistic about what lies ahead.

“I have to say I’m delighted to be in the job and it’s been great so far. Myself and the players are getting to know each other and we seem to be getting on fine. Well we didn’t fall out yet anyways” he laughs “ but in all seriousness I’ve come in here with a real optimism.

