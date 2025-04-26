Bringing whiskey to the people

Two Sixmilebridge men are changing how whiskey is experienced and regarded, and passing on their appreciation of the spirit through their Ennis Whiskey Club and Ennis Whiskey Experience.

One half of the duo, software engineer Eric Flynn had been contentedly working at Intel’s R & D facility in Shannon when his career trajectory took an unexpected turn.

In 2000, his wife was thinking outside of the box for his birthday present, and gifted him a whiskey tasting experience from a local wine shop.

Little did he realise the innocuous gift of uisce beatha or the water of life would change his life and help inspire him to start the Ennis Whiskey Club, which is now the second oldest such club in Ireland.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE