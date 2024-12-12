Velvet revolution for Clare GAA social media

Only in the role as PRO since September following the retirement of predecessor Anne Hayes, Aaron Carroll outlined a series of exciting ambitions for Clare GAA’s online platforms for 2025.

“Gaelic games supporters in Clare have an insatiable appetite for ‘talking hurling and football’. It forms a huge part of daily conversations all across the Banner county. For us in Clare GAA, this provides opportunities for promoting and deepening a sense of connection with our club and inter-county players and games and a developing a positive brand awareness.

“As late as 2022 we in Clare were in the challenging and somewhat embarrassing position of having no control or authority over the three most popular platforms anonymously using the identity of Clare GAA. As rightly outlined in the Saffron and Blue Strategic Plan, Clare GAA’s proactive presence on social and digital platforms presents an unparalleled opportunity to foster engagement, build positivity around our brand, and expand connectivity with our support base.

We quickly launched and established our own official Clare GAA Instagram account where we have built up a following of 10,000 followers in the past season.

“Our X (formally Twitter) account saw a growth from 36,000 followers to 48,500 followers over the same time period. Coming from a low base – both increases are very welcome but we certainly have huge scope for further…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.