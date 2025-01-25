Uisce Eireann working to restore water supply around the county

As a result of Storm Éowyn, Uisce Éireann customers in Crusheen, Killaloe, Scariff and Cratloe are likely to be experiencing a disruption to their water supply due to ongoing power outages.

Alternative water supplies, in the form of bulk tankers, will be available from approx. 8pm at the at the following locations:

Killaloe GAA Pitch, Killaloe

Scariff GAA Pitch, Scariff

Woodcock Pub, Cratloe

And is currently accessible from Clarke’s Daybreak, Crusheen.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Darragh Conneely, Uisce Éireann’s Regional Operations Manager, said: “Uisce Éireann crews and the ESB are carrying out investigative works and working to restore power so that production of treated water can recommence as quickly and as safely as possible.”

Once power is returned to an area it may take some time for normal water supply to be restored. Customers can go to www.water.ie and enter their address for details of localised issues and estimated restoration times. Details of alternative water supplies if required will also be provided here.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of water.ie. Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie