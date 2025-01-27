Uisce Éireann crews continuing efforts to restore supply to customers across County Clare in wake of Storm Éowyn 

Uisce Éireann is continuing to work to restore normal water supply to customers across County Clare following disruption caused by the impact of Storm Éowyn.



The high winds and immense power of Storm Éowyn resulted in a number of power outages across the county. A number of water treatment plants and pumping stations are still without power. We are continuing to co-ordinate with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Local Authorities, ESB Networks, Civil Defence and other agencies as work continues to restore power and normal water supplies as quickly as possible.



Impacted areas across the county include Liscannor, Ennistymon, Lahinch, Lisdoonvarna and surrounding areas. Customers can go to www.water.ie and enter their address for details of localised issues and estimated restoration times.



In the meantime, customers are urged to conserve water where possible in order to protect supply while the outages are resolved. Darragh Conneely, Uisce Éireann’s Water Treatment Operations Manager, said, “Uisce Éireann crews and ESB Networks are continuing to work together to restore power to all areas so that production of treated water can recommence as quickly and as safely as possible.”



Uisce Éireann’s Customer Care Team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie. Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Andrew Hamilton Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.