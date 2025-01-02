Car Tourismo Banner
Townies claim first ever crown (2024 Review)

Aoife Corey, Alana McInerney and Orla Devitt of Éire Óg celebrate their win over Liscannor in the Intermediate Ladies' Football Final. Photograph by Natasha Barton
Derek Dormer
By Derek Dormer
This year’s Ladies’ Football Intermediate Championship comprised of just seven teams after the unfortunate withdrawal of Clarecastle. The executive decided that there would be two groups with the top two teams in each group qualifying directly for the semi finals while the teams in second and third place would then play each other in the quarter finals.

After plenty of early shadow boxing it eventually came down to the business end of the championship with four teams still standing in the form of Ennis club Éire Óg, West Clare clubs Cooraclare and Kilrush while North Clare were represented by Liscannor.

The semi-finals will be remembered most for the clash of Éire Óg and Kilrush. After a riveting entertaining battle that…

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

