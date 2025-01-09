‘The future of gaelic games in the county is extremely bright’ – Kieran Keating

After a glorious year that culminated with the Banner lifting a historic fifth ever Liam MacCarthy Cup to go with a fifth National League title, County Board Chairman Kieran Keating is in buoyant mood as he looks back proudly on the year just gone while acknowledging there is still more to come, as the Saffron and Blue are always looking to improve both on and off the field of play.

“Obviously when it comes to 2024 there can only be one starting point in what was a magnificent year for Brian Lohan’s men. While we have to acknowledge that National League and Liam MacCarthy success doesn’t happen as frequently as one would hope, when both arrive together we must of course properly celebrate a year that will live long in the memory. The All-Ireland final itself will in my opinion go down as one of the greatest finals we have seen and to come out on the right side of that result was superb.

“The hurlers had suffered no little heartbreak along this incredible journey in recent years and to get back to the promised land was so sweet for everyone involved. We’ve a wealth of top class hurlers and hats off to Brian and his management team for the way they organised themselves and their troops.

“We are looking forward to our medal presentation on Saturday night and won’t it be a magnificent sight to see the Liam MacCarthy cup at the top table. Factor in that the hurler (Shane O’Donnell) and young hurler of the year (Adam Hogan) will also be…

