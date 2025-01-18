The dog days are here to stay

THE sporting dreams of a 10-year-old Ennis boy are being brought closer to reality thanks to the support of his best four-legged friend.

Young Max O’Keeffe has spastic diplegia cerebral palsy which affects all of his limbs but mostly his legs. The condition affects his balance and Max has to wear splints and sometimes be in a cast as well as having to do daily physiotherapy.

However that isn’t stopping this self-confessed “sports mad” youngster. Max has now become a familiar sight on the county’s sporting grounds, taking part in cross country running, soccer and other events, with the help of his stability assistance dog golden retriever Nicky.

Last summer Max, who attends Doora National School, competed in the Irish Wheelchair Association para games, and he hopes to one day represent Ireland in the Paralympics.