Clouna stands with the worms

A primary school community outside Ennistymon have this spring, been actively highlighting the effect of harmful chemicals often used in the soil.

The students at Scoil Cholmcille, Clouna who were inspired by a recent talk given by a farmer at their school, became interested in how commonly used herbicides and weed killers can negatively impact on the health of the soil.

This year, the children used their float in the Ennistymon’s St Patrick’s Day parade to highlight the effects of harmful chemicals.

It is believed the widespread use of such herbicides and weed killers which contain harmful chemicals like glyphosate have contributed towards the loss of wild button mushrooms in fields, and a serious depletion of the vital worm population nationally.

