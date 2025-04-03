Another historic day for Ennis/Kilrush RFC

After recently completing an incredible second provincial double the Gareth O’Hanlon coached Ennis/Kilrush side took on Tuam/Oughterard last weekend in the All-Ireland semi-final. O’Hanlon’s girls who are only in their third year in existence started extremely well and after a number of phases of moving the ball across the field and sucking in players Caolfhionn Morrissey crashed over for the opening try.

Tuam/Oughterard showed why they entered the game as hot favourites though as they responded with the next two tries.

The girls of Ennis/Kilrush didn’t panic and after soaking up some more pressure Doora/Barefield’s Lyndsay Clarke scored in the corner after a well executed backline move. That try gave the amalgamation hope as they trailed by nine at half-time. Hope it certainly was though rather than anticipation as both players and management knew that playing into the strong wind engulfing the Tuam venue that it was going to take something really special if they were to achieve their dream of an All Ireland final.

Despite being complete underdogs and looking like they had a mountain to climb O’Hanlon’s girls came storming out of the blocks for the second period. Whatever encouraging words were said at the interval definitely worked as looking like a reenergized side they began to display not only their power and fitness but more importantly their skill.

Two tries quickly followed which included a spectacular Lyndsay Clarke score after a magnificent 80 yard run which was converted by Emma Keane to propel the Ennis/Kilrush team into a six point lead on a 25- 19 scoreline.

Buoyed by Clarke’s brilliance the Clare team were now completely on top with Caolfhionn Morrissey, Micaela Glynn, Ciara Coughlin and Eileen Keane all working extremely hard in the pack to give the Ennis/Kilrush backline some front foot ball. Once more Lyndsay Clarke showed her undoubted quality when dotting down for her hat trick under the posts after some excellent carries by the Ennis/Kilrush pack with Emma Keane once more converting.

With their confidence at an all time high the backline now began to really express themselves. Using the full width of the pitch they sprayed the ball around as if it was a training session. Emma Keane, who had an unbelievable game, made a number of line breaks before linking…

