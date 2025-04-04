Scariff students on the big screen

Scariff Community College students are in the frame for further film success after their short horror comedy won a Munster award.

‘Before the Bell’ qualified for the Munster final of the Fresh Film Festival in the Omniplex Limerick where it won a regional award for best school and is now the Munster nominee for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year national final at the Omniplex, Rathmines on April 10.

With the help of advice from Inagh film director, Emma Sands, the film also won an award at the annual Sparks Youth Film Festival in Scariff last January.

