11 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsScariff students on the big screen

Scariff students on the big screen

Scariff Community College pupils; Kyle Conway, Hamza Kashif, Josh O Connor, Cara O Keeffe, Josephine Garnesworthy and Emma Dwane, whose file ‘Before the Bell’ is through to the Grand Final of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year as Munster regional nominee for Best School. Photograph by John Kelly
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher

Scariff Community College students are in the frame for further film success after their short horror comedy won a Munster award.

‘Before the Bell’ qualified for the Munster final of the Fresh Film Festival in the Omniplex Limerick where it won a regional award for best school and is now the Munster nominee for Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year national final at the Omniplex, Rathmines on April 10.

With the help of advice from Inagh film director, Emma Sands, the film also won an award at the annual Sparks Youth Film Festival in Scariff last January.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!