Banner braced for derby duel

Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Rd 1

Clare v Limerick at Páirc Naomh Mhuire Quilty,

Monday,7pm

Home fires will need to burn brightly on Monday evening as Clare’s Munster Minor Football Championship bow in Quilty is also their only local tie in an intensive three game Phase 1 series.

Embroiled in the largely unknown choppy waters of facing Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary over the next four weeks, Clare will be keen to build upon last year’s Daryl Darcy Cup title triumph (Phase 1 Final), the county’s first in five years.

With the top two teams progressing to the Phase 1 decider along with qualifying for the Munster Minor Semi-Finals against either Cork or Kerry, capitalising upon Monday’s sole home tie becomes pivotal as Joe Hayes looks to begin a new chapter for the Banner by overcoming Limerick in their annual Shannonside derby.

Being the last two Phase 1 winners, it has been their direct clashes that have effectively decided who faces Tipperary in that decider which places an even great emphasis on Monday’s showdown.

Clare certainly won’t be complacent, having been ambushed at the same venue twelve months ago by a combative Waterford that took a last gasp Conor Burke goal to rescue a dramatic victory.

Kilmurry Ibrickane clubman Burke is still eligible and will be a central attacking cog for the Banner are to get an early leg up in the round-robin series. There are injury doubts over…

