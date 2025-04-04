Dignity needed for Ballyalla swimmers

HERE are fresh calls for investment in Ballyalla Lake with one local councillor saying swimmers using the waterway daily don’t have the “dignity” of changing rooms or a shower.

Efforts are being made to identify funding sources to carry out planned improvements at Ballyalla Lake with a senior staff member assigned to review proposals for the area, the local authority has confirmed.

There are large scale plans in the pipeline under the proposed Ballyalla Amenity Enhancement Plan, with Sean Lenihan, A/Director of Services saying the council are looking at requiring a “large funding stream” for this project, with possible applications for European funding, Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding or Outdoor Recreation schemes being explored.