Clare Champion Print Subscription
11 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsDignity needed for Ballyalla swimmers

Dignity needed for Ballyalla swimmers

A general view of Ballyalla Lake.
Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn

HERE are fresh calls for investment in Ballyalla Lake with one local councillor saying swimmers using the waterway daily don’t have the “dignity” of changing rooms or a shower.

Efforts are being made to identify funding sources to carry out planned improvements at Ballyalla Lake with a senior staff member assigned to review proposals for the area, the local authority has confirmed.

There are large scale plans in the pipeline under the proposed Ballyalla Amenity Enhancement Plan, with Sean Lenihan, A/Director of Services saying the council are looking at requiring a “large funding stream” for this project, with possible applications for European funding, Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) funding or Outdoor Recreation schemes being explored.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!