Students ready to take flight

TWENTY three AirNav Ireland cadets graduated last Friday as air traffic control officers and air traffic safety electronics engineers.

Among them was past pupil of St Caimin’s, Cathal McDermott from Sixmilebridge, who is now an air traffic controller. He loves the work, even though it wasn’t something he had envisaged doing when he was younger.

“It was never really on my radar. I went to school in Shannon and I always dreamed of being an actuary. I repeated my Leaving Cert, went to college in UCD, tried it for a couple of years but it wasn’t really for me and I dropped out. I didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said.

