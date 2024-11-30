The Banner County’s Gandhi

Taoiseach Albert Reynolds called a snap election on 5 November 1992 in his effort to end that ‘temporary little arrangement’ that his Fianna Fáil party had with the Progressive Democrats.

It meant that just 20 days they went to the polls in Clare and everywhere. Twenty days to what was only the second ever General Election in November, ten years after the first.

Albert Reynolds managed to end that temporary little arrangement, even if it ushered in an even more temporary arrangement with the Labour Party.

Still, the election that teed up that arrangement with the party led by Dick Spring was sensational in more ways than just the famous ‘Spring Tide’ that yielded 33 seats for Labour.

