Trump’s tariff may cost many Clare jobs

FEARS have been expressed that jobs will be hit in some Clare companies after the EU approved tariffs on €21 billion of US goods, after US President Donald Trump sparked a global trade war and sent financial markets into meltdown with his package of tariffs.

SIPTU has called on the Government to move quickly to implement schemes to protect jobs in the dairy and food production sectors utilising measures including wage subsidy programmes, shortened working weeks and support for companies diversifying into other export markets. This call follows the decision by America to apply a universal 20 per cent tariff on almost all European exports as well as a separate 25 per cent duty on cars and some auto parts.

