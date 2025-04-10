O’Dwyer on fire as Banner get off the mark with late flourish

Munster Minor Football Championship Round 1

Clare 1-17 Limerick 1-9

It was almost a release as Clare opened up in the final quarter to finally finish off their Shannonside neighbours and get this year’s Munster Minor Football Championship campaign off to the best possible start in Páirc Naomh Mhuire in Quilty on Monday evening.

Following an understandably nervy championship bow, evidenced by the fact that there was never more than a kick of the ball between the sides for the first 45 minutes, Clare, led by inspirational captain Donncha O’Dwyer, eventually flexed their muscles to outscore their derby rivals by 1-6 to 0-1 to run out comfortable winners.

Twelve months on from providing the last gasp winning goal to deny Waterford an opening day upset, Conor Burke once more demonstrated his full array of marksmanship with a handsome 0-12 haul despite being doubled marked for the majority of the second period.

The Kilmurry Ibrickane clubman also almost gave Joe Hayes’ side the perfect start when accepting a mis-hit Limerick kick-out to bear down on goal before his shot agonisingly came back off the butt of the right post.

Captain Donncha O’Dwyer did eventually clinch victory with that elusive opening home goal in the 56th minute to cap off a relentless display of ball carrying and fielding. However, he would be majorly assisted in the engine room by Danny Lyne, Ruben Fallon, Eoin Murphy and Shane Cahill while Cathal McNamara, when switched to a deeper role was also electric on the ball.

Limerick meanwhile, while obstinate opponents for the first three-quarters of the tie, were led by centre-forward Ryan Sheehan and did try to be innovate on restarts…

