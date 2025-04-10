Historic day for Clare rugby

Ennis/Kilrush 24 – Enniskillen RFC

Oh what a truly magnificent story Ennis/Kilrush ladies are. As has been well documented in this paper in recent times this really is a fairytale story, a story of a meteoric rise, an inspirational story that without exaggerating is a story for the ages.

Only three years in existence these outstanding athletes have totally dominated Provincial rugby winning back to back league and cup doubles and now after defeating Enniskillen on Sunday afternoon in Mullingar they will incredibly play in the All Ireland League next season.

Speaking exclusively to The Clare Champion, coach Gareth 0’Hanlon, whose remarkable girls will be taking on established giants like Galwegians and Old Belvedere next year, truly cannot believe what they have just achieved.

“This has been an incredible journey over the last three years. Our goal at the start was to just set up a women’s rugby team for Clare and ensure it was sustainable. We never envisioned what was to come. In three years this group has won 7 trophies including back to back division 1 league and cup titles, an All Ireland final and have qualified for the women’s All Ireland League next season. This story has brought so much joy to so many people.

“To see the team celebrating with their family and friends is something I as a coach will never ever forget and I know the memories created will live with all of us for a very long time. As a group we are extremely grateful for what we have achieved and we don’t take anything for granted.

“The success has been remarkable and we still can’t believe how fast it happened. I find it very difficult to actually explain how proud I am of this group because their rise to the top league of women’s rugby is the stuff of legends and they will go down in history forever and in my eyes they are one of the greatest teams Clare have ever produced.”

The final itself was, as all finals are, extremely hard fought. Played in glorious sunshine on a fantastic surface seemed to suit Ennis/Kilrush though as they just love to play open attacking rugby. From the very start they moved the ball with pace and real purpose. Spraying it all over the pitch culminated in the Clare club probing consistently inside the opposition 22 before a fantastic…