Cliffs trail blocked as temperatures rise

Temperatures are beginning to rise on the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail with one local farmer blocking a portion of the cliffside walk for two days last week. Large sections of the trail, which attracts some 400,000 users each year, were closed last August when a Sport Ireland audit found significant safety issues on parts of the 19km route.

A report by Tobin Consultants, who were tasked with drawing up a new management plan for the attraction, was published yesterday and suggests that some areas of the walking trail will need significant works before they can reopen, which could take up to three years to complete.

