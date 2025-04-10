Clare homeowners in limbo over defective block scheme

A number of Clare home owners who have been approved under Option Two of the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme have been told by builders it is not possible or practical to do the work that is proposed.

Housing Minister James Browne (FF) has been urged to approve full instead of impractical partial demolitions for Clare homeowners included in the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme. Joe O’Donnell, Ballycalla, Newmarket-on Fergus, has received an assessment report from his engineer, which states that focusing solely on the external cavity walls doesn’t address the root cause of the structural issues.

