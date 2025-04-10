19 C
HomeNewsClare homeowners in limbo over defective block scheme

Clare homeowners in limbo over defective block scheme

Joe O’Donnell’s home, at Carrygerry, requires very extensive works to remedy the pyrite contamination of the exterior walls. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
A number of Clare home owners who have been approved under Option Two of the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme have been told by builders it is not possible or practical to do the work that is proposed.

Housing Minister James Browne (FF) has been urged to approve full instead of impractical partial demolitions for Clare homeowners included in the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme. Joe O’Donnell, Ballycalla, Newmarket-on Fergus, has received an assessment report from his engineer, which states that focusing solely on the external cavity walls doesn’t address the root cause of the structural issues.

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

