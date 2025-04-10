Rebels rattled by battling Banner

Munster Under 14A Ladies’ Football Championship Final

Cork 1-10 Clare 1-06

It had to take a late three point salvo to finally edge Cork over the line for yet another Munster Under 14A crown as they relievedly held off a never-say-die Clare in Brosna.

Following a plethora of moral victory final appearances that Clare looked to just be content to even reach, it was heartening to see a Banner side not only go toe-to-toe with perennial champions Cork but snatch the lead on three separate occasions before eventually just coming up agonisingly short.

In truth, it was patently clear from the outset that Clare epitomised their manager Eithne Liddane, a no fear approach and indomitable spirit that ensured that the newcomers weren’t overawed by their opponents or occasion and most significantly refused to yield at any stage.

Unfortunately, having emptied the tank, a battling Banner did visibly tire in the final quarter, enough for Cork’s fresh legs from the bench to impact sufficiently and finally see off their plucky opponents.

It only took three minutes for Clare to set the early pace when the talismanic Caoimhe McMahon finished off a flowing move involving Katie Liddane, Ellie Sheedy and Michaela Sexton. The Fergus Rovers attacker would double her tally a minute later, a lead that the Banner only held for two minutes as Cork captain Aoife Harte and Laura O’Mullane played in Anna O’Mullane for the opening goal in only the ninth minute.

The buoyant Rebels looked to stamp their authority on the tie but would be continually thwarted by a miserly Clare rearguard that hunted in packs to keep their opponents at bay.

Kate O’Connell bore down on goal in the 24th minute, only to be snuffed out by a combination of inspirational Clare captain Alli Donnelly and Emma Lindane while Aoibhinn and Alli Donnelly both blocked down subsequent point attempts from Fia Comerford and Abbie Ní Scannláin.

Having weathered that storm, Clare struck decisively in the 28th minute when a superb back-to-front counter-attack from Abbie Gallagher and Ellie Sheedy was worked inside to Katie Lindane who would be hauled down for a penalty just as she was about ti pull the trigger.

Up stepped Michaela Sexton to cooly finish to the left corner of Mary Kate Hannon’s net to inch 1-3 to 1-2 in front. Cork did inevitably hit back in injury-time but Kate O’Connell’s goalbound shot was excellently tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Maeve Coughlan at 1-3 apiece by half-time.

Not content with that, Clare opened the new half with the first score as well when Caoimhe McMahon converted a free after Mairead Queally had been fouled in the 34th minute.

It only seemed to anger Cork who responded with a decisive four point blitz in as many minutes through Fia Comerford (2), Kate O’Connell and Anna O’Mullane and at 1-7 to 1-4 by the two-thirds mark, it seemed as if Cork would drive on for a handsome victory.

Nothing could be further from the truth though as a defiant Banner slashed the arrears to just the minimum once more when the electric Sarah Brodie and Caoimhe McMahon picked off points at 1-7 to 1-6 entering the final ten minutes.

However, try as they might, they simply couldn’t unearth an elusive equaliser as instead Cork countered with a brace of impressive Fia Comerford singles before replacement Michela Moynihan provided the insurance point deep into additional time.

First blood to Cork but with both sides now turning their attentions to the All-Ireland Platinum Under 14 series which commences on the first Saturday in May, Clare’s year is far from over just yet.

Indeed, having never contested a Munster Under 14A Final outright before, going by this heroic display, it certainly won’t be the last time that this group will vie for provincial A honours.

And with the county’s second string set to contest the Munster Under 14B Johnny Hayes Tournament Final against Kerry in Charleville tomorrow (Thursday) at 7.30pm, all is not lost for Clare’s provincial hopes.

Cork: Mary Kate Hannon (Cloyne); Caitriona Ambrose (Mourneabbey), Aibhlin McCarthy (Ibane Ladies), Tara Browne (St Valentine’s); Grace O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Aoife Walsh (Ibane Ladies), Leah Mylod (St Nick’s); Anna O’Mullane (Mourneabbey), Aoife Harte (Ibane Ladies) (Captain); Abbie Ní Scannláin (Naomh Abán), Niamh Doyle (Ibane Ladies), Maria Humphreys (Banteer); Laura O’Mullane (Mourneabbey), Kate O’Connell (Watergrasshill), Fia Comerford (Glanmire)

Subs: Isabelle O’Sullivan (Donoughmore) for Ní Scannláin (HT), Michela Moynihan (Ballincollig) for Humphreys (45), Leona O’Brien (Kanturk) for Doyle (45), Lucy Howard (St Mary’s) for Browne (58)

Scorers: Anna O’Mullane (1-2, 2f); Fia Comerford (0-4); Kate O’Connell (0-2); Laura O’Mullane (f), Michela Moynihan (0-1 each)

Clare: Maeve Coughlan (Fergus Rovers); Hadia Ijaz Ghazi (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), Rachel Clarke (Cúil Gaels), Aoibhinn Donnelly (Fergus Rovers); Sinead Griffin (West Clare Gaels), Alli Donnelly (Clarecastle) (Captain), Emma Liddane (West Clare Gaels); Abbie Gallagher (Doonbeg), Aoibhinn Daly (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield); Katie Liddane (West Clare Gaels), Michaela Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane), Mairead Queally (Miltown Malbay); Ellie Sheedy (Fergus Rovers), Caoimhe McMahon (Fergus Rovers), Sarah Brodie (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

Subs: Elodie Blount (Miltown Malbay) for Gallagher (40), Lily Considine (Banner Ladies) for Sexton (48), Emily Shannon (Miltown Malbay) for Queally (52), Faye Landy (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield) for Sheedy (59)

Scorers: Caoimhe McMahon (0-5, 3f); Michaela Sexton (1-0, Pen)l; Sarah Brodie (0-1)

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry)