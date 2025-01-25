Taoiseach thanks emergency services and first responders for their efforts following Storm Éowyn

Speaking today Taoiseach Micheál Martin extended his gratitude to all of those who continue to work tirelessly to support the population in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

“I want to thank the emergency crews and responders who are working tirelessly to restore power, clear roads and help those impacted by the devastation of Storm Éowyn,” he said.

“The destruction caused by some of the strongest winds on record has been unprecedented, and there is still a huge amount of work needed in the days ahead to restore electricity, water and communications to hundreds of thousands of people.

“I’m grateful for the efforts of multiple state agencies to help those most in need, and we understand how difficult it is for homes and businesses across the island.

“This is a whole of Government effort including ESB, EirGrid, Irish Water, Local Authorities, the Defence Forces, Civil Defence, the NPWS, Coillte and others.

“I’ve been briefed by the Chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group, which will meet again today, and every effort is being made to get high voltage transmission lines up and running, homes reconnected and water supplies secured.

“My Government will fully assess the situation in the coming days to see what supports we can offer people and businesses caught up in the aftermath of this storm,” the statement concluded.