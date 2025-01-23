St Flannan’s power into Harty Cup Final

There was no room for romance as St Flannan’s College clinically powered to a first Dr. Harty Cup Final in four years in Kilmallock on Wednesday.

In what was a trip down memory lane between the two roll of honour leaders of the prestigious Munster Senior A PPS Hurling Championship that included eight final clashes between the pair, the Clare school impressively steered clear of any modern day classic when leading from start to finish to run out comprehensive 16 point victors.

It was their blistering start that immediately set the tone for the afternoon as not only did they rattle the net after only 90 seconds through Darragh Ball but proceeded to add two more sucker-punch majors by the 18th minute.

As ever, the dominant Harry Doherty pulled the strings but the returning James Hegarty, Conor Daly, Ronan Kilroy, Conor Ralph and Marco Cleary were others to impress in an hour…

