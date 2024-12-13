St Flannan’s bollard tug-of-war

BOLLARDS installed with the aim of improving traffic safety on St Flannan’s Drive have been described as an “eyesore” and the bane of residents lives.

Concerns over the bollards were highlighted at a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District with Councillor Antoinette Baker Bashua (FF) saying, “Nobody wants them there”.

However, Councillor Mary Howard (FG) reminded the meeting the measures were introduced after residents voiced worries over safety, with three students knocked down in the St Flannan’s area. She insisted the measures were introduced for a reason, and they have worked.

“You don’t have trucks on the road anymore, you don’t have speeding on the road anymore and there has been no kid knocked down,” she said.