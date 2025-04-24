Cliffs CPO threat could have long-term national impact

Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) has written to all 36 landowners on the Cliffs of Moher Trail, outlining its opposition to the use of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) on the popular tourist walk.

Speaking to The Clare Champion, CEO of CLDC Doirin Graham, said the mention of CPOs in the Tobin Report is a threat to the future sustainability of walking routes and greenways right across the country.

CLDC have been the management agency for the walking trail for the past 13 years, but that responsibility is expected to be transferred to Clare County Council in the weeks ahead, following recommendations in the Tobin Report.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE