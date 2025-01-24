Sky is the limit for Scariff rugby

When Scariff Rugby Football Club Chairman, Michael Madden, first proposed a new indoor astro-turf facility to the club committee six years ago, he thought it would be “thrown out the door”.

However, it was fully embraced by the committee who asked how could this be done, despite the fact this relatively small rugby club is located in the heart of “strong GAA country in East Clare”.

A variety of fund-raising initiatives were employed including promoting €10 raffle tickets and even selling chickens in a bid to raise the necessary finance.

