Ennis
Sky is the limit for Scariff rugby

Sky is the limit for Scariff rugby

The proposed site for a new community astro turf pitch in Scariff. Photograph by John Kelly
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
When Scariff Rugby Football Club Chairman, Michael Madden, first proposed a new indoor astro-turf facility to the club committee six years ago, he thought it would be “thrown out the door”.

However, it was fully embraced by the committee who asked how could this be done, despite the fact this relatively small rugby club is located in the heart of “strong GAA country in East Clare”.

A variety of fund-raising initiatives were employed including promoting €10 raffle tickets and even selling chickens in a bid to raise the necessary finance.

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

