Sixmilebridge author scoops 2024 Paul Cave Prize for Literature

Sixmilebridge author, Tracy Fahey, has won the 2024 Paul Cave Prize for Literature with her novella of ancient mythological women and contemporary ecological crises, What Happens At The End.

What Happens At The End is narrated by a doctor who comes to live in a small Irish coastal village, where one of her patients defies categorization, an ancient woman, Máire Ní Mhurchú, who styles herself a bean feasa, a wise woman.

Mingled with this story are warning echoes of ecological concerns; as the world of Máire Ní Mhurchú begins to teeter, so too does the landscape about her.

Tracy, who is a lecturer in Critical and Contextual Studies at the Limerick School of Art and Design, said that got the news as she travelled home from the British Fantasy Awards in Chester, where her recent novella, They Shut Me Up had been nominated for a separate award.

