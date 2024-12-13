Shannon facing councillor crisis

ONE of the two Shannon-based county councillors has already been elected to the Oireachtas, and the other one could be on the way.

Fine Gael’s Tony Mulcahy is seeking election to the industrial and commercial panel of the Seanad and was one of the first people to enter the race.

Councillor Mulcahy, who didn’t wish to comment on his bid for election, previously served as a senator from 2011 to 2016.

Afterwards he took a long break from politics, before re-emerging earlier this year and winning back a seat on Clare County Council.

