Department to probe Ennistymon fair zebra

The Department of the Environment and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) are to investigate the presence of a foal zebra at the Ennistymon Horse Fair last Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture confirmed to The Clare Champion yesterday that it is investigating the issue under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species legislation.

Images of the foal zebra in various locations around Ennistymon, including one taken showing the zebra inside a well-known public house, have circulated widely on social media in recent days.

“The Department is aware of reports in relation to a zebra over the weekend. The Department is liaising with the NPWS, in relation to this matter, but cannot comment on individual cases,” said a spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture.

“Depending on the species of animal involved, CITES and associated regulations may be applicable, which fall under the responsibility of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.”

Meanwhile, one of Ireland’s leading animal welfare charities has called on an Garda Siochana to investigate the welfare and legal documentation of a foal zebra.

A number of organisations have raised concerns over the animal’s welfare, including the My Lovely Horse Sanctuary.

“We have contacted the guards to see does the owner have proof of ownership, is the zebra chipped and passported, does the owner have an equine premises number? The guards have said that they will check that out,” said Martina Kenny, co-founder of My Lovely Horse Sanctuary.

“We believe that the owner should be charged for animal welfare [breeches]. He brought a pony and a zebra into a bar with people all around and a child standing there. Anything could have happened, the child could have been kicked, and he [the owner] was stood there with a pint in his hand.

“We believe that is a clear case of [animal] welfare and nobody is doing anything.

“It is up to the guards and the Department of Agriculture to follow up on this, that is what we want to see happen.”

Clare Dog Warden and former Clare ISPCA Animal Welfare Officer, Frankie Coote, says that new legislation governing the ownership of exotic animals is badly needed following the appearance of a foal zebra at the Ennistymon Horse Fair.

Mr Coote confirmed to The Clare Champion that there is currently no legal restriction preventing the ownership of an exotic animal, such as a zebra, in Ireland.

Mr Coote, said that while significant paperwork and a license is required to import an exotic animal such as a zebra, once they are in the country, they are subject to no extra legal requirements.

“You need a license for a dog, but not for a lion, a tiger or a zebra. Bringing them into the country would be a problem and would need a lot of paperwork, but once they are here, there isn’t really anything,” he said.

“If there is animal welfare concerns then that is different, that is the only way that people can get involved. If an animal was being kept in bad condition. There is nothing to suggest that from the images [online].

“The animal [the foal zebra] is young, so obviously its father and mother must be here in Ireland too. It looks young, he hardly came from Africa yesterday.

“If you are coming into the country with a lion, a tiger or a zebra, you obviously need something, but once they are in the country, that is where the problem arises.

“Really proper legislation should be brought in to cover this. He could have been walking around there with a lion or a tiger yesterday and there is nothing that anyone could do about it.”

Mr Coote highlighted a number of past issues where exotic animals were found in Clare.

“A number of years ago in West Clare, I worked with the [Garda] superintendent at the time, and there was a puma back there in a dog run,” he said.

“He ended up being surrendered when he got bigger but no-one, not the Gardaí, had the authority to take him at the time.

“A number of years ago there was a lad in Ennis who used to put snakes outside the bingo hall.

“The Gardaí asked me to go down and take them away, I had to explain to the sergeant that there was no legislation there to do it. I could fine him if it was a dog, but not with a snake.

“The guards could only appeal to him to stop doing it because the women were afraid to go into bingo. That happened below in Chapel Lane. One of the snakes got away and three weeks later it come up the toilet in a local bar and one man got bit.”

A spokesperson from the Ennistymon Horse Fair told The Clare Champion that he had heard about the zebra’s presence at the fair, but he had not personally seen the animal.